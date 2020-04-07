On the ways current players have kept in touch over the past few weeks:

“We’ve always talked about it over the last four years and have worked really hard to lay a strong foundation, too. Adversity shows the gaps that you have or the strength that you have. The one thing I’ve been really proud of is watching our kids to continue to find ways to engage. Whether it’s Madden online, trick-shot challenges, or their ability through FaceTime to stay engaged with some of the older guys picking up some of the younger guys over the last couple weeks. That part has been really rewarding me. That’s probably as good as any win I’ve seen us have as a football program. This is real-life adversity.

“We even forget that, man, these kids are going home and some of these young people’s parents are struggling. Maybe they’ve been laid off or lost their jobs. They’re at home helping out. We’ve got guys that are actually working right now to try to help out. To me, that’s real leadership and standing up. Our society hasn’t seen this or felt this. What happens is adversity hits and true leaders stand up and begin to lead. We talked a lot about that before our kids left. I don’t know if they knew how serious this was. The reality sat in really fast. They’re taking care of their parents, stepping up in helping with childcare and stepping up and getting a job. Those are things I’m really proud of.”

On specific examples of student-athletes working back in their hometowns:

“From Trevor Downing going back to work full-time on the farm, to watching some of our guys like E(zeriah) Anderson working at the grocery store down in Florida, to Kym-Mani King stepping up and doing things out of the best interest for their families, to Zach Petersen working a full-time job. There’s a lot of examples. It’s fascinating to watch. A lot of those guys have younger siblings and they’re helping out with childcare for their families. It’s been heartwarming and I’m appreciate of the guys I have in the program.”

On if he’s dwelled on Pollard’s comment that no football this fall would mean an ice age:

“In all honesty, no. That thought hasn’t even crossed my mind. Could that happen? Anything can happen, as we’ve seen over the past couple weeks. My thought has been more about a plan of when and if, and taking care of a lot of people and a lot of players within our organization.”

On how he and the staff have dealt with any struggles the players have endured:

“We’ve got 123 kids that were going through our spring with us. You’ve got kids that, these chain of events, whether it’s the health and well-being of some of the family members that they have, to whether it’s parents are really struggling because of what’s going on economically around them. We had a couple kids that it was just safer for them to stay here, than it was to go home. In all honesty, football has been on the back-burner of my mind. I’ve probably spent less time on football in the past three weeks than I ever have in my life. Your daily process is what’s continuing to change in the world around your student-athletes. That’s why it’s important to stay connected and having a touch-point daily with all of your players in your program to see what’s going on. Things are changing so rapidly every day. That’s where we spend our time, and making sure we can stay present in their lives. These are tough times for 18-to-22-year olds.

“I can remember going back to that age and going through 9/11 and that was the first time in our lives where you felt your freedom was compromised. You weren’t really sure about what was coming next. Even though that feeling maybe was a little bit short-lived, some of these 18-to-22-year olds think they’re invincible at this time, and all of a sudden, the real-world hits and real-life adversity comes our way. Our society really hasn’t dealt with that like some of the other generations before us had. Now we have to. It’s forcing a lot of different situations with a lot of different young people.

“That’s where I think communication, engagement, relationship, being culture-driven and caring about people is really important. It is what we’ve said we are. Continuing to have that at the forefront of what we do every day is of the foremost importance.”

On what his typical day has looked like:

“The process of how I’ve lived my life hasn’t changed, in terms of I’m up really early. We meet as a coaching staff from about 8 until 9:30 and a football program. Through a Google Doc, we have the ability to go through our roster and ensure we’re caught up on our players, their needs and any challenges that might be in front of us. We spent a good bulk of time on the recruiting process. That continues to go forward. As soon as that gets done, everybody has their own jobs and responsibilities. Everybody is responsible for a set of players and we begin our day. A very limited amount of that has to do with Xs and Os. A lot of it is relationship-driven, whether it’s our players or in the recruiting process.”

On what types of recruiting functions they’ve been able to conduct:

“It all still goes back to the number-one common denominator and that’s relationships. We have worked really hard here to pinpoint a lot of young players that we’ve been able to engage with at a young age. We’ve gotten them on our campus, whether it’s been for a game day visit. We were still able to get some really quality visits through January of young people in our program to come see. We feel really good about where we’re at, in terms of the 2021 class. Whether it delays visits or not, I don’t know. We just continue to be creative and trying to find ways to connect and engage. We want to get both players’ and parents’ questions answered about our program. Have we done a lot of campus or (virtual tours), we haven’t really done a whole lot of that. More so, it’s been engagement, in terms of players, parents and getting their questions answered in every facet of our program.”

On how he felt the team looked coming out of winter workouts going into the spring:

“I put an equal amount of stock in winter workouts as I do spring practice. I always have. It was great for our program to have a little change and newness, in terms of Coach (Dave) Andrews coming in. I thought the job that he and his staff did was exceptional, in terms of what I saw when we met up on spring break. That included accountability, discipline and detail, and growth. We were really excited about what we saw. It would have been a different spring in a lot of ways, because of the needs of this year’s team are drastically different than other teams we’ve had. That’s something that is at least a positive, because those are areas we still can grow on, in terms of learning the offense, learning the defense and some of the ability to sharpen the details that we talked about a lot from last football season. Those learning opportunities still exist for us and we continue to work on.”

On his thoughts on the impending NCAA one-time transfer legislation and how he approaches it:

“We have my end of things. I don’t really see it having any impact on us. My belief has always been culture-driven and having relationships with our players. It’s just being honest with them. If you can’t do that, it will be hard to do anything. That’s all kids want. It puts an emphasis on recruiting the right guys that fit who you are and what your culture is about. It makes you really lean on making sure you hold yourself and your staff accountable to the culture that you want to provide. We’ve been really fortunate here, from the days of the transfer portal and the decision of allowing student-athletes the opportunity to transfer…it doesn’t really scare me or our culture. I think we’ll continue to work really hard to be the best version of ourselves we can be, no matter what comes down the pipe.”

