Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-19 10:40:47 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Shayok's versatility, big-game experience paying dividends for young team

Bill Seals • CycloneReport.com
@williamseals
Editor

Already a young group to begin with, Iowa State’s basketball program got even more so this season with the addition of four star-studded freshmen. That’s why it’s so important for head coach Steve ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}