Manning talks Iowa State offense through 10 practices

The Cyclones only have five spring practices left go following the conclusion of Tuesday's workout in the Bergstrom facility. Offensive coordinator Tom Manning met with the media via Zoom yesterday afternoon to give a progress report on his side of the ball. Here's everything he had to share.

On what the tight end play has been like through 10 practices:

“With those guys that played so much football here, we certainly spearheaded Jared Rus who has played a bunch. He serves a role at the tight end position. There’s been really good competition in that room. Easton Dean has done a good job. Deshawn Hanika has really come on. Tyler Moore is another guy. Those are the guys who have gotten a bulk of the work there. Stevo Klotz is another one that’s done well there at the same position as Jared.”

On if he envisions going as much 13-personnel with this group:

“I don’t think as much. It’s certainly something we’d still like the ability to do. It’s still going to be about players, formations, and plays. Until we have the opportunity with that group can prove that we’re better off being more tight ends than not, we’ll go that route when it comes. We feel strongly that is a good part of our offense, but we’ll have to see a little bit on how much.”

On how the offensive line has looked this spring:

“Coach Myers has done a good job of getting guys opportunities and reps there. It’s been kind of fun to watch that group. Trevor (Downing) brings a ton of experience and great leadership there. He’s replacing Colin Newell, who was a cornerstone there for a long time. Trevor has done a great job. Darrell Simmons has played a lot of football at right guard. Jarrod Hufford had a significant role last year. Jake Remsburg is a guy I’m real excited about. He was injured after playing a lot of football for us. He battled some injuries at the end two years ago and was back and forth a little bit last season with injuries. Having the opportunity to get him some meaningful reps has been good.

“The competition has been good there. Tyler Miller is in there. Grant Treiber has done a really good job for us. James Neal as a newcomer there’s a learning curve, but he’s done a really good job. That group has made great strides. Certainly, there’s a long way to go. I think there’s a lot of guys that I didn’t mention that are doing a good job.”

On Jirehl Brock taking over as the lead back and how he’s handled that:

“That’s one of the things I enjoy so much about Jirehl, is that he carries himself like a leader and very professionally. He always has great intent, in terms of practice and his study habits. He’s always been that. We want our guys to be themselves and he has proven to be a good leader for us, even when he wasn’t ‘the guy’. He’s done a really good job.”

On what he’s looking for out of the offense over the final five practices of the spring:

“The thing that we’re trying to always get to, particularly at this time of the year, is fundamentals and techniques. Understanding the base offense and what we’re trying to do. At quarterback, it’s so important to get the intricacies of the different things that happen in situational football. Not only what happens but identifying situations as they come up quickly.

“This goes across the board with everybody…we’re really trying to get a great sense of consistency right now. That’s a challenge for every young player. You’re really trying to hone in on the habits and find the guys who have the ability to be consistent in what they do. Just in general, I think we’re trying to find the best way to use the players, but also identify what are the things that maybe we need to spent time this summer from the fundamental standpoint. Whatever will help them really hit the ground running in fall camp.”

On if throwing the ball down the field is one of Hunter Dekkers’ biggest strengths:

“He certainly does do a very good job of throwing the ball down the field. Just because you have a strong arm doesn’t always mean you’re great at throwing the ball down the field. Hunter is very capable of doing that. That’s one of the things that does give Hunter a chance…he does have a strong arm. But there’s a lot more to playing quarterback than being able to just throw the football down the field, in terms of consistency and accuracy, and the other throws you have to make. He’s been a lot of fun to be around. He's been here and had a lot of repetitions in practice. He’s had his opportunities in games. For him, it is a little bit different once you have the opportunity to go in there and get all the reps. He’s been really fun. He's eager to learn and does a great job of asking questions. He’s highly motivated and focused every day.”