A very shorthanded Iowa State team put on an impressive display Friday night in dispatching visiting SEC foe Missouri, 76-59, in front of a packed house at Hilton Coliseum.

The Cyclones routed the Tigers without four significant players, signaling a lot of reason for optimism for if and when ISU is able to play with a full squad this season. Sophomore guard Lindell Wigginton was ruled out indefinitely with a sprained foot before the game, joining Cameron Lard (suspension), Zoran Talley (suspension) and Solomon Young (surgery) on the I-State sidelines.

But it didn't matter as Iowa State improved to 2-0 on the young season. It will host Texas Southern on Monday.

A year ago, an underprepared and rebuilding ISU walked into an ambush at Mizzou Arena and lost by 15 (74-59). The Cyclones returned the beating, with a little interest, in the Tigers' return visit to Ames. For its part, Missouri was missing its expected top player this season - Jontay Porter - due to injury.

Iowa State went on a 12-2 run to end the first half and extended it to a 20-4 surge in the opening minutes of the second half to take control of Friday night's tussle with a familiar former conference rival.

Both teams struggled offensively early; Iowa State couldn't make shots and Mizzou couldn't stop turning it over. It was 17-14 MU at the under eight media timeout of the first half. The Cyclones eventually found their range but the Tigers never really did find their handle.

Missouri's last lead of the game was 23-22 with just over four minutes to go in the first half. It was tied at 25 before the Cyclones scored the last nine points of the first half. A Zion Griffin bucket put ISU on top 29-25 and Nick Weiler-Babb followed with a driving hoop to make it 31-25. Michael Jacobson closed the first half scoring by burying a three-pointer with 26 seconds to go before intermission. I-State led, 34-25, at the break.

A field goal from Marial Shayok and two field goals from Talen Horton-Tucker accounted for the first four points of the second half and Iowa State led, 38-25. Shayok's three-pointer at the 17:02 mark made it 41-27 and a Horton-Tucker free throw moments later put ISU up by 15 at 42-27. THT's three-pointer with 15:27 to go made it 45-30.

Shayok made two free throws with 14:48 left in the game to make it 47-30. A Jacobson bucket extended ISU's lead to 18 points at 61-43 with 7:49 to go. Jacobson made a free throw at the 6:20 mark to give the Cyclones their first 20-point lead of the night, 68-48. A a Weiler-Babb layup with 4:52 to play in the game extended the I-State lead to 21 points, its biggest edge of the night.

Shayok led four Iowa State scorers in double figures with 20 points. Weiler-Babb scored 16, Jacobson 15 and Horton-Tucker 12. Mark Smith was Missouri's leading scorer with 15 points.

Iowa State shot 43.1 percent from the field in the game (22-51), including 8-of-25 from three-point range. Missouri shot 43.2 percent (19-44), including 9-of-26 from three-point range. After making just 4-of-9 free throws in the first half, the Cyclones hit 20-of-26 in the second half to finish 24-of-35 on the night (68.6%).

Weiler-Babb led ISU with six assists and Tyrese Haliburton recorded a team-high four steals. Mizzou ended with 25 turnovers on the evening, leading to 25 Cyclone points off those miscues.

Jacobson collected six rebounds for Iowa State, but the Cyclones finished -9 on the boards.