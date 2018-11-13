Iowa State has been in on a Missouri offensive lineman since early in the prep's high school career and now is looking forward to his decision sometime in the coming weeks.

St. Louis Trinity Catholic senior Ira Henry picked up a Cyclone offer back in November of 2016 and other Power-5 schools such as Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Purdue, Syracuse and Wisconsin have followed over the past 24 months.

Henry, a Rivals three-star recruit who has a 5.6 rating, is considered the 21stoverall prospect in state for 2019. He took an official visit to Iowa State over the summer.

Henry says he’s been encouraged by the continued upward trajectory of the program.

For more on Henry's recruitment and where the Cyclones presently sit in the picture, check out a more detailed story posted in ISU Confidential.