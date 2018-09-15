It wasn't a win, but Iowa State's 37-27 Big 12 loss to No. 5 Oklahoma on Saturday re-established that the Cyclones are ready to be a factor in the conference race this fall.

Although the ISU defense gave up 519 yards of offense to the Sooners' prolific attack, the I-State offense rebounded from a dismal showing at Iowa to rack up 447 yards of its own against an OU defense that is supposed to take the Sooners to greater heights this season.

The loss dropped Iowa State to 0-2 overall and 0-1 in the Big 12. The Cyclones play their second non-conference game next week, hosting Akron.

A week after mustering just three points and less than 200 yards of offense in Iowa City, ISU was drastically improved on the offensive a week later.

Wide receiver Hakeem Butler and quarterback Zeb Noland teamed up to wreck the Oklahoma defense throughout the steamy game in Ames.

A 51-yard pass from Noland to Butler tied the game with 13:15 to play in the second quarter. Butler broke three tackles on his way to the end zone as ISU scored on one play following a fumble recovery Richard Bowens at the OU 49.

Noland, making his second career start in place of injured Kyle Kempt, found Butler again in the third quarter on a back shoulder fade that covered 57 yards. Butler shook Oklahoma CB Parnell Motley after making the catch and then breezed down the sideline for a TD that brought the Cyclones within seven, 24-17, with 11:48 to go in the third quarter.

Noland completed 23-of-31 passes for 343 yards with two touchdowns and a late interception in the loss. Butler had 174 receiving yards on five catches for the Cyclones.

I-State was still within a touchdown at 34-27 when Connor Assalley made a 21-yard field goal with 10:43 left in the game. But Oklahoma responded with a time-consuming drive later in the quarter that ended with a 42-yard Austin Seibert to make it a two-score game again, 37-27, with 2:51 to go.

Assalley also recorded Iowa State's first points of the game on a 34-yard field goal at the 13:34 mark of the second quarter. That made it 10-3 after OU had broken out to a 10-point lead on a Seibert field goal and a 75-yard scoring pass from Kyler Murray to Marquis Brown.

David Montgomery rushed for 82 yards for Iowa State. His one-yard touchdown dive with 6:40 left in third quarter brought ISU back within seven points at the time, 31-24.

Oklahoma's high-octane offense ended up just being too much for I-State. Murray passed for 348 yards and rushed for another 77 to account for 425 yards of total offense. Brown had 191 receiving yards for the Sooners. Iowa State's problems against one of the best offensive attacks in the nation was compounded by an uncharacteristically poor tackling performance by the Cyclones.

Also for Iowa State on offense, Deshaunte Jones had a team-high nine receptions. Matt Eaton caught four backs for 32 yards, including an outstanding catch over the middle on a 4th-and-11 conversion in the fourth quarter.

Defensively, safety Greg Eisworth led ISU with 14 tackles.





