The Cyclone coaching staff is in good shape to host a Michigan prep big man that picked up a scholarship offer earlier in the spring evaluation period.

Farmington Hills Harrison’s Maverick Hansen performed well at a camp in Chicago and followed that up with a strong showing in front of Iowa State area recruiter D.K. McDonald, resulting in his second offer from a Power-5 school.

Although the 6-foot-5, 270-pound Hansen is listed as a defensive end in the Rivals database, he would likely be moved to the opposite side of the ball if joins ISU in the 2019 class.

In addition to his one from I-State, Hansen also has offers from Syracuse, Ball State and Toledo. The junior is in the beginning stages of planning out the schools he’d like to see in the coming months.

For more on Hansen's recruitment and how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.



