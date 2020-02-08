With injured star point guard Tyrese Haliburton injured and sitting out much of the second half, someone had to step up late when adversity struck for the Cyclones. Enter Terrence Lewis and Prentiss Nixon, two fellow guards that have played complimentary roles all season, who hit big shots from the field and free-throw line to help Iowa State surge to a 73-63 victory over Kansas State.



Lewis’ rollercoaster season hit another peak on Saturday night, as he scored eight of his 12 points in the second half, including a number of big shots down the stretch after the Wildcats had pulled to within four points.

At one point during a key point in the second half, both Haliburton and Rasir Bolton were on the bench, and Nixon played a pivotal role as the lead guard. The senior graduate transfer scored all nine of his points in the final 20 minutes.

Thanks to a big first half, Solomon Young led all ISU scorers with 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field. Bolton chipped in with 13 points. The Cyclones shot 54-percent from the field in the second half to raise its game mark to 45-percent. They out-rebounded K-State by a 35-32 margin.

After leading 37-28 at the break and with with Haliburton on the bench due to a recurring wrist injury, the Wildcats took advantage in continuing to chip away at an Iowa State lead that stood at 21 points late with under six minutes to go in the first half.

Xavier Sneed’s layup with 10:03 left to play cut the Cyclone lead to just four points, 49-45. It was part of a 13-3 run over a span of 5:33. With star point guard on the bench, the Cyclones turned the ball over five times in a span of nearly seven minutes.

Nixon answered the call with consecutive buckets, one on a turnaround jumper with a hand in his face and the other coming on the break following a steal. I-State opened up 56-48 lead with 7:04 left to play. Solomon Young later knocked down a free throw to extend the lead to nine points.

After the Wildcats had cut the lead back to six points, Terrence Lewis answered in a big way by hitting a deep 3-pointer from the top of the key to make it 62-53 with 3:15 remaining. Lewis pushed the lead back to double digits, 67-57, with a baseline three at the 1:20 mark. Lewis’ final bucket was the dagger that helped put ice the Cyclones’ first victory in five Big 12 games.

The game’s onset forecasted anything but an ISU struggle from the intermission on. Thanks to the work of Young, the Cyclones got off to a great start. The veteran forward scored eight points in the first four minutes and helped his team take an 11-2 lead. K-State’s Bruce Weber called timeout with 16 minutes left in the half.

The timeout did little to slow ISU’s momentum, as it tacked on eight more points to open up a 21-2 lead. In all, it was a 17-0 run for the Cyclones over a span of nearly five minutes. Carter Diarra ended the ISU run with 12:05 remaining in the half, but ISU still led by 16 points.

Kansas State whittled down the Cyclone advantage to single digits in the final minute of the first half, going on a 12-0 run in a span of 5:38. Iowa State trailed by only a 37-28 margin, despite leading by 21 points with less than six minutes to go in the half. To make things worse, Haliburton re-injured his wrist on a blocked shot and headed to the locker room early.

With a road trip to Oklahoma on the docket for Wednesday night, the Cyclones (10-13/3-7) will hope for a Haliburton return to the starting lineup.