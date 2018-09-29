Iowa State has played a lot of close football games in 2+ years of the Matt Campbell era. Unfortunately, it hasn't won many of them.

ISU lost at TCU Saturday night, 17-14, to fall to 1-3 overall and 0-2 in the Big 12 this season. The Cyclones are back on the road in conference play again next week at Oklahoma State. TCU improved to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the Big 12 and avenged its loss in Ames last year in a defensive duel that looked a lot like the 2017 affair.

I-State is now 4-9 in one-score games under Campbell dating back to the start of the 2016 season. In games decided by ten points or less over the same span, Iowa State is 5-14, including all three of its losses this season.

Once again, Iowa State's defense played well enough to win. TCU's offense scored only 10 points on the night, including Jonathan Song's game-winning field goal with 37 seconds to play. The Frogs started the winning possession at ISU's 46-yard line.

TCU scored a defensive touchdown in the win as Ben Banogu returned a Zeb Noland fumble 47 yards for a score on the second snap of the second half. That touchdown put the Horned Frogs up, 14-7, with 14:11 to play in the third quarter.

Iowa State tied the game at 14 with the struggling Cyclone offense's only successful sustained drive of the night. Noland led an 11-play, 78-yard march that included his 28-yard scramble on a 3rd-and-25 play that kept the series alive. David Montgomery finished it with a one-yard leap into the end zone. Connor Assalley's PAT tied the game with 7:51 to play.

After a scoreless first quarter, Iowa State took a 7-0 lead on a 3-yard TD pass from Noland to Charlie Kolar. The ISU offense only had to move the ball 22 yards for the score after the defense came up with one of its three takeaways on the night. True freshman Will McDonald's strip sack forced a fumble that was recovered by JaQuan Bailey.

Iowa State created two turnovers inside its own 10-yard line to deny TCU. D'Andre Payne's forced fumble recovered by O'Rien Vance turned the Frogs away late in the third quarter. And Braxton Lewis intercepted a pass at the ISU 3 in the fourth quarter. However, the Cyclone offense couldn't move the ball and Corey Dunn's punt out of the end zone carried just 39 yards, setting up TCU in plus territory for what proved to be the game-winning possession.

Montgomery rushed for 101 yards on 21 carries for Iowa State. Noland threw for only 79 yards, completing 14-of-28 throws. Deshaunte Jones had three receptions for 23 yards. The Cyclones mustered just 198 yards of total offense on 56 snaps to average a measly 3.5 yards per play.

Willie Harvey led the Iowa State defense with 12 tackles. Greg Eisworth had nine stops and Lewis eight. The Cyclone defense held TCU to 299 yards on 75 plays, a sterling 4.0 yards per play allowed.



