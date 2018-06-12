After offering a scholarship over the spring, Iowa State is continuing to get to know a Sunshine State defensive back and would like to line the prospect up for an official visit this fall.

Deerfield Beach Lauderdale Lakes rising senior Marcus LaFrance said the Cyclones stepped up their pursuit of him earlier in the spring.

ISU is one of several Power-5 offers for LaFrance, who is a three-star recruit with a 5.7 Rivals rating. He’s the 50th-ranked cornerback nationally and the 72nd-ranked prospect overall in the state of Florida in the 2019 class.

In addition to his Cyclone offer, LaFrance has P5 ones from Louisville, Ole Miss, Nebraska, NC State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Texas.

For more on LaFrance's recruitment and how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.



