Konrardy's 54-yard field goal pushes ISU past Iowa in Cy-Hawk classic
For the second consecutive season in a Cy-Hawk game, Iowa State fell behind by double digits and was forced to rally late. But this time, the Cyclones were not to be denied. Kyle Konrardy split the...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news