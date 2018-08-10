The adjustment from the rigors of a junior college program to that of one in the Power-5 ranks is large and nobody showed that more than offensive lineman Josh Knipfel last summer. That’s what made his emergence as a steady starter along the five-man front even more shocking.

The Iowa Western transfer arrived in Ames later than typical JUCO players, showing up in the heat of the summer rather than at mid-term in January. But being thrown into the fire didn’t seem the faze Knipfel, who would go on to start all 13 games at right guard.

“A lot of kids in our program, and you talk about our success last year, he didn’t get here until mid-June,” said head coach Matt Campbell. “Then Josh comes in. I remember I watched him run the stadium steps his first Friday; I think Josh almost passed out on the stadium steps. And I’m like, hmm, maybe it will be a little bit farther away.

“And then we walk out there first game and he’s starting. Not only does he start, and I think the (one) penalty piece is great, the reality of it is he was probably our most efficient lineman last year. And when I come back now and I watch him, he is kind of part of, just like Julian (Good-Jones) and just like Bryce (Meeker), he’s a guy that has unbelievable leadership traits.”

The 6-foot-5, 309-pound Knipfel remembers the summer day pretty well, but said he believes it may have been the turning point for him in becoming a legitimate Power-5 big man.

“I came in kind of late, so it was definitely tough,” he said. “I was doing a lot of stuff I’d never done before with lifting and training. It was right before Fourth of July break and conditioning was tough that day. It’s part of the game. Each one of the guys on the team were throwing up or bled through it. It brought us together as a team.”

Becoming better conditioned was only one of the obstacles Knipfel overcame in the weeks that led up to the season opener against Northern Iowa.

“I just listened to what my coaches told me to do,” he said. “I didn’t know the whole blocking scheme, so I took it one day at a time. I trusted them and the upperclassmen last year, the guys who had played and been in the system for a while. I trusted those guys and took the information they gave me. I appreciated what them and the coaches did for me.”

After helping an I-State offense set numerous high-water marks in Campbell’s second season on the job, Knipfel was given the Dury Moss Outstanding Newcomer Award by the team.

He’ll hope to elevate his game to another level in 2018, returning to start alongside Good-Jones and Meeker as juniors. Knipfel likes the progress made by the group so far.

“As an offensive lineman with (Offensive Line) Coach (Jeff) Myers, he preaches that you come out and give all the effort you can and put all the work you can in,” Knipfel said. “You’re going to make mistakes; that’s part of the game. You’re going to make them in game. He says you can’t teach effort. The first four days, the offensive line has done a good job of putting a lot of effort in and growing with the growing pains and mistakes.”

Campbell has taken notice, saying Knipfel was the “most efficient” offensive lineman on the squad last season.

“One of the things that I love about him is you can say to a young man, be your best version of you every day,” he said. “I know what we’re going to get from Josh. He’s going to be the best version of himself every day. Walks out to practice and when you get that you trust that student-athlete. That’s why I say that about him. He has got the utmost trust from me, our coaching staff, and I think really his teammates. I think he’s an anchor to the success of our program.”

Knipfel has a selfless approach that has endeared him to coaches and teammates. Instead of talking about his development individually, he’s quick to point out the progress of the entire front five.

“I just come out and play as hard as I can, help the guy next to me and the team,” Knipfel said. “That’s really our whole team. Our motto is we want to help each other, win games and be successful. That’s what I see myself with efficiency and the whole team.

“Another thing (myself, Good-Jones and Meeker) are focused on is being leaders. You don’t always need to be a rah-rah guy, but lead in drills. I try to help out the younger guys as much as I can, because I’ve been in their shoes. I know it gets tough at times and you have bad days. Everybody as a group is helping each other. Even though I’ve played, I’m willing to take advice and get help from guys on the team. We help each other out.”