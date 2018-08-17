In need of more defensive backs in the 2019 class, Iowa State will host a Florida prep prospect for an official visit in the coming weeks.

New Port Richey Mitchell rising senior Kym-Mani King said he’s had steady contact with the coaching staff throughout the summer in anticipation of his stop in Ames.

Although the Cyclones’ recruiting class is already 19 members strong, it appears the staff is open to the idea of adding more defensive backs in addition to the two already in the fold.

King is a two-star recruit by Rivals with a 5.4 rating. He also has G5 offers from the likes of Georgia Southern, Marshall, South Alabama, Toledo and Western Michigan.

For more on King's recruitment and how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.



