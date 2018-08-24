The Cyclones are looking outside the state of Iowa at a pair of 2020 tight ends and one of those junior prospects is from an area the coaching staff is very familiar with.

One of the newly-offered is Grandview Heights (Ohio) junior Luke Lachey, a long three-star standout from the talent-rich area around Columbus.

A three-star recruit with a 5.6 Rivals rating, Lachey also has a Power-5 offer from Kentucky to go with G5 schools Bowling Green, Cincinnati and Toledo.

The Ohio native said he’d like to learn more about the Cyclones over the next few months by taking in a game at Jack Trice Stadium.

