Already having offered a pair of sophomores from a St. Louis (Mo.) area high school, Iowa State jumped into the fray with a Class of 2020 defensive prospect from the school last month.

De Smet outside linebacker Lanell Carr is up to 15 offers, including the one he received from Iowa State after an in-school visit from an assistant coach last month. Carr's running back teammates Rico Barfield and Taj Butts also have offers.

In addition to ISU, the three-star defender has picked up Power-5 offers from the likes of Arkansas, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Rutgers, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and West Virginia. Carr is considered the 15th overall prospect in Missouri and the 42nd outside linebacker nationally in the 2020 class.

As a junior, Carr finished with 50 tackles, including a team-high 13 tackles-for-loss, with five sacks and one interception.

