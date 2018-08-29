In addition to hosting at least two known official visitors this weekend, Iowa State's coaching staff will have a host of recruits on campus for the season opener against South Dakota State.

Council Bluffs Lewis Central junior Logan Jones, who has had an offer from the Cyclones for several months, said he’s ready to look into more of the Iowa State experience this weekend.

The 6-foot-3, 252-pound Jones is a three-star recruit with a 5.6 Rivals rating. He also has offers from Iowa and Minnesota.

Jones is the second Lewis Central standout to have been offered by the Cyclones in recent years, with the other being 2019 TCU quarterback commit Max Duggan. Jones said he’s gotten some good advice from Duggan on the recruiting process.

