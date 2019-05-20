Already getting some help from Arkansas graduate transfer La'Michael Pettway's addition, Iowa State may not be done yet restocking the depth chart for the 2019 season.

Butler County (Kan.) redshirt freshman Darren Wilson said his Cyclone recruitment has come together fairly quickly, and has intensified even more with his graduation last week. He took his first official visit of an expedited recruiting process this last weekend to Iowa State.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Wilson said he was encouraged by the outlook in Ames, as far as his ability to play early and be around a winning culture created by head coach Matt Campbell and his staff.

In his first season of college ball in 2018, Wilson caught 20 passes for 390 yards and three touchdowns. Since it became apparent that he would be graduating this spring, Wilson has attracted offers from ISU, West Virginia, Buffalo, Liberty, South Alabama, UAB, UNLV and Western Michigan.

For much more on Wilson's background and his thoughts about the Iowa State visit, check out a detailed story published on ISU Confidential.