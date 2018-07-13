An Iowa State commitment from the desert southwest turned the page from his recruiting process several months ago and has switched his focus to his senior season while trying to persuade other recruits to join him in Ames.

Gilbert (Ariz.) Perry wide receiver/quarterback D’Shayne James chose the Cyclones just eight days after Iowa prep offensive lineman Jake Remsburg got the ball rolling on the 2019 recruiting cycle. Like Remsburg, James has been working on recruits he knows well throughout the area such as Brayden Rohme and Dez Melton.

The rising senior has also been a frequent visitor to I-State since committing nearly eight months ago.

Outside of his recruiting efforts, James’ attention has been on his team. Most recently that’s been in Show Low, Arizona, for an offseason program.

For more on how James' offseason has gone and his frequent unofficial visits to Iowa State, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential board.




