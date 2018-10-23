An awful knee injury spelled the end of an Iowa State football commit's 2018 season, but he's now focused on making a full recovery and transition to college life.

Gilbert (Ariz.) Perry senior D’Shayne James tore his ACL, LCL, IT band, hamstring, PCL and meniscus early in preseason camp, ending his high school career prematurely and forcing him to the sidelines to watch his team continue racking up victories.

James says he’s happy with the recent progress he’s made following the most recent operation, although he says he’s far from being completely out of the woods.

I-State assistant coach Bryan Gasser visited James last week and the two started to lay out plans for the wide receiver’s first year in Ames.

For more on James' long rehabilitation process and what he's thought of the play of former high school teammate Brock Purdy, check out a more-detailed story at ISU Confidential.