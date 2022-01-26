ISU snaps long Big 12 road losing streak with OT triumph at OSU

STILLWATER, Okla. -- — Izaiah Brockington scored 26 points to help No. 23 Iowa State beat Oklahoma State 84-81 in overtime Wednesday night.

Tyrese Hunter had 18 points and Caleb Grill added 15 for the Cyclones (15-5, 3-5 Big 12), who snapped a two-game skid.

Avery Anderson scored a career-high 34 points and Isaac Likekele had 13 points, eight assists and six rebounds for Oklahoma State (10-9, 3-5).

In overtime, Anderson made a pair of free throws with 19.7 seconds left to cut Iowa State's lead to 82-81, and the Cyclones turned it over with 15.4 seconds remaining to give Oklahoma State a chance. Moussa Cisse's putback dunk appeared to give the Cowboys the lead, but offensive goaltending was called and the ruling was upheld after a replay review.

Tre Jackson made two free throws with 11 seconds left to put Iowa State up 84-81. Keylan Boone missed a 3-pointer for Oklahoma State, and Anderson missed a 3 at the buzzer that would have forced another overtime.

A steal and dunk by Likekele with 34.5 seconds left in the first half gave Oklahoma State a 35-34 lead that held until the break. The Cowboys led despite 14 points by Brockington.

The game was tight throughout the second half. Brockington drained a contested jumper with 20 seconds left to tie the score at 70. The teams traded turnovers, and Oklahoma State had one last shot in regulation, but Anderson missed a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The Cyclones went just 8 of 16 on free throws, but made two critical ones late in overtime. They likely won't get away with shooting that poorly from the line often in the Big 12.

The Cowboys, normally a shutdown defensive team, struggled to get to perimeter shooters at times and allowed Iowa State to make 12 3-pointers.

Iowa State hosts Missouri Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.