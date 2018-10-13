Of the smothering defensive performances that Iowa State has logged in the Jon Heacock coordinator era – and there have been several already in just 2 ½ seasons – none to date can top what the Cyclone stoppers did to No. 6 West Virginia in a 30-14 ISU win Saturday night.

The win, Iowa State’s second straight over a ranked opponent and fifth such triumph in seven tries in the past year and a half, improved the Cyclones to 3-3 overall and 2-2 in the Big 12 heading into an open week. ISU will be back in action at home on Oct. 27 against Texas Tech, one of four home games it has cued up among the six remaining this season.

Wearing all black uniforms for the first time, I-State limited the previously high octane Mountaineers to just 152 yards of total offense on a meager 42 snaps (3.6 yards per play). WVU quarterback Will Grier, heretofore an early Heisman contender, was stymied throughout the night and logged just 100 passing yards in the game while being sacked seven times. And it wasn’t as if West Virginia could turn to the run; it netted just 52 yards on 27 attempts on the night for a 1.9-yard average. That included 60 yards in sack losses.

West Virginia came into the game averaging 527 yards of offense per outing in its 5-0 start, piling up an average of 41.4 yards per win. But the Heacock game plan that blanked WVU over the final 36+ minutes of a 20-16 ISU loss in Morgantown a year ago continued its hex over the Mountaineers this time around in Ames. West Virginia’s only offensive touchdown came on a short field in the first quarter and that's the only offensive score of the past 96+ minutes of action for the WVU offense against the ISU defense.

And that 18-yard scoring pass from Grier to David Sills at the 6:47 mark of the opening quarter was West Virginia’s last snap in Iowa State territory in the entire game. The Mountaineers only ran six plays on the ISU side of the 50-yard line all night and only two of its possessions – both in the first quarter – reached the plus side of the 50.

Meanwhile, the Iowa State offense was amassing nearly 500 total yards in a win that was actually more dominant than the final score would indicate. The Cyclones had an ideal balanced attack, churning out a season-high 244 rushing yards on the night with David Montgomery returning to action after a week’s absence from the line-up due to injury. And he returned to elite form for the first time since being hurt last November at Baylor. Montgomery’s third career 100-yard game against WVU ended with him racking up 189 yards on 29 carries.

Quarterback Brock Purdy avoided a “sophomore slump” in his second game of significant playing time and his first career start as a Cyclone. Purdy completed 18-of-25 passes for 254 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Even though his only pick of the night led to WVU’s first score of the evening, Purdy responded with a TD toss of his own just a couple of minutes later and added two more scoring strikes later in the game.

If not for a stunning turn of events shortly before halftime, Iowa State’s win over the Mountaineers likely would have been more lopsided. The Cyclones were kicking for a 23-7 lead when Connor Assalley’s field goal attempt was blocked and returned 72 yards for a touchdown by WVU’s Derrek Pitts with 2:58 to play in the second quarter.

A four-yard touchdown pass from Purdy to Hakeem Butler was a quick answer to West Virginia’s early 7-0 edge. Iowa State marched 65 yards on six plays, including a 37-yard rumble my Montgomery on a 4th-and-1 play from the WVU 41. Purdy found an open Butler in the end zone on the next play.

Iowa State extended its lead to 13-7 in the closing minute of the first quarter. Montgomery had runs of 24 and 11 yards on the six-play, 53-yard drive. Purdy hit Charlie Kolar for 17 yards to the Mountaineer 2 and Montgomery carried it in untouched from there with 13 seconds to go in the quarter. Assalley’s first career PAT miss left the I-State lead at six points.

It was Purdy-to-Kolar for Iowa State’s next touchdown. The 19-yard scoring play came on 3rd-and-16 and with Assalley’s PAT, extended Iowa State’s lead to 20-7 at the 9:21 mark of the second quarter.

It was 20-14 at the half and stayed that way into the fourth quarter. Iowa State finally got the breakthrough scoring play it needed early in the final frame when Purdy connected with Deshaunte Jones on a 32-yard scoring strike over two WVU defenders, one of who got a fingertip on the pass. The TD capped a six-play, 81-yard drive that featured a 21-yard run by Montgomery and a key 3rd-and-3 pass from Purdy to Butler than covered 19 yards and kept the drive alive.

After the touchdown, Purdy tossed a successful two-point conversion pass to Matt Eaton to make up for the earlier missed PAT kick. Iowa State led, 28-14, with 12:17 left in the game.

It was only fitting that the Iowa State defense would hang the final two points of the night on the scoreboard. Cyclone defensive end Spencer Benton was held in the WVU end zone as he tracked Grier on a 3rd-and-24 play from the Mountaineer 5-yard line. The penalty in the end zone resulted in a safety and Iowa State led, 30-14, with 5:14 to go in the game.

The ISU defense tied the school record for sacks in a game with seven for a second consecutive week. JaQuan Bailey had two with Greg Eisworth, Braxton Lewis, Mike Rose, Marcel Spears and Benton each getting one. Eisworth and Lewis shared the team lead for tackles with eight and Mike Rose added four.

The Cyclone defense played without anchor defensive tackle Ray Lima, who sustained a concussion in practice earlier in the week. Jamahl Johnson started in place of Lima and filled the shoes admirably all night, including four tackles with one for loss. Tucker Robertson also saw time on the interior of the D line in the victory.

Butler was Iowa State’s top receiver with six catches for 107 yards on the night. Tarique Milton had four receptions for 26 yards. Purdy completed passes to eight different receivers on the night and he was not sacked.