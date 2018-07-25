Followers of Cyclone recruiting are very familiar with a Kansas prep defensive back, since he's held an offer for several months. Now, the rising senior is coming back around on the football program and is planning another visit to Ames.

One of the first offers for Overland Park St. Thomas Aquinas defensive back Jayden Russell was Iowa State, but he didn’t travel to Ames over the summer while camping at other venues. With the Cyclones’ crop of newcomers taking shape, Russell said his interest is increasing.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Russell is a three-star recruit with a 5.6 Rivals rating. In addition to ISU, he has Power-5 offers from Boston College, Duke, Kansas and Kansas State. He is the third-ranked overall prospect in Kansas for 2019 and the 72nd cornerback nationally.

Russell said he likes the momentum that’s building around the Cyclone program.

For more on Russell's recruitment and how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.



