A Michigan prep linebacker with Big 10 bloodlines picked up his first offer from the Cyclones earlier this year and returned the favor by taking an unofficial visit during spring ball.

Forest Hills Central junior Tate Hallock, whose older brother Tanner plays at Michigan State and whose father Ty also competed for the Spartans prior to spending time for three NFL teams, made the trip to Ames to experience ISU for the first time.

ISU picked up its pursuit of Hallock in January and would eventually become his first offer. Since then, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Eastern Michigan, Miami (Ohio), Northern Illinois, Toledo and Western Michigan have followed suit.

Hallock, who is listed as a two-star wide receiver in the Rivals database, is actually being targeted to play on the defensive side by the Cyclones.

