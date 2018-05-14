After standing by and watching a pair of older teammates collect offers from Iowa State in the past year, a Class of 2020 defensive prospect was ready to show he was worthy of one as well. That forum came this spring during a showcase.

Southfield (Mich.) A&T sophomore Bryce Austin was happy to report he's joined Marcus Fuqua and Devin Baldwin as Cyclone offer recipients.

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Austin also has an early offer from Missouri.

Austin said he is still trying to make it to Ames for an unofficial visit, but in the meantime has gotten positive feedback from teammates that have been there.

