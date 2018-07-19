A Florida prep rising senior is a self-professed college football junkie and said he knows plenty about the Iowa State program that's recruiting him, especially on the defensive side.

Port Orange Spruce Creek rising senior Travon Killins, whose older brother Adrian was recruited by the Cyclones prior to landing at UCF, said he’s still being courted by the staff in Ames.

In addition to ISU, Killins also has a Power-5 offer from Minnesota. Arkansas State, Idaho, Marshall, Memphis and Southern Miss have offered from the G5 ranks.

Killins said the odds are good he’ll be heading to Ames in the coming months.

For more on Killins' recruitment and how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.



