A satellite camp in Georgia gave a Sunshine State running back prospect in the 2020 class the exposure he needed to pick up an offer from the Cyclones.

Melbourne (Fla.) Holy Trinity Academy rising junior Latarious Hill said he earned an offer from position coach Nate Scheelhaase after a solid performance at Mercer University.

The 5-foot-9, 185-pound Hill also has a Power-5 offer from South Carolina to go along with ones from Bethune-Cookman, Bowling Green, Army, Middle Tennessee State, Morgan State and Northern Colorado.

Since securing one of his two P5 offers, Hill has done some research on the Cyclones and likes what he's seen of the running back position.

