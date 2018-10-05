The Cyclone coaching staff started evaluating an Ohio defensive back when he was a high school freshman, but recently decided to escalate things with an offer.

Trotwood-Madison junior Sammy Anderson said the Cyclones had been aware of him for a while, but said his play of late led the coaches to decide he was offer-caliber.

The 6-foot-2, 165-pound Anderson has a 5.6 Rivals rating, is considered the 16th overall prospect in Ohio for 2020 and the 39th at his position nationally.

In addition to I-State, he has a Power-5 offer from Boston College, Georgia Tech, Purdue, Virginia and West Virginia to go along with G5s Ball State, Bowling Green, Cincinnati and Toledo.

For more on Anderson's junior season and his recruiting process, please check out a more-detailed story on ISU Confidential.




