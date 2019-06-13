It's been a whirlwind past month for a northwest Iowa quarterback who has seen his recruiting stock explode with a series of camp performances on the regional and local circuit.

West Sioux rising senior Hunter Dekkers earned MVP honors at an Elite 11 Regional, thus earning a spot in the prestigious final round event to be held later this month. He also came to Iowa State this past weekend and earned a coveted offer from an in-state Power-5 program.

Dekkers, who led his West Sioux team to a 1A championship last fall, said he came to Ames without much pressure and didn’t hear much from coaches in the days leading up to the camp. In 2018, he completed 208-of-341 passes for 3,641 yards and a 48:10 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

With the Elite 11 Finals looming June 28-30 at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas, Dekkers plans to fit at least three more visits into his schedule with a commitment planned for late this month or in early July.

For more on Dekkers' thoughts on his play at ISU's Saturday Night Lights camp and the plan for what's ahead, check out a detailed story published on ISU Confidential.