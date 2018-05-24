After he joined the Iowa State coaching staff during the off-season, new assistant Nate Scheelhaase wanted to keep an eye on an Illinois prep athlete in the 2020 class. The coach must have liked what he saw as he was able to hand the sophomore his first offer of the recruiting process.

Granite City sophomore quarterback Freddy Edwards said he performed well during the spring evaluation period and ended up with an ISU offer.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Edwards has gotten interest from several Power-5 programs including Clemson, Iowa, Miami (Fla.), Missouri and Notre Dame.

Edwards had his sophomore season ended prematurely due to a separated shoulder and torn labrum he suffered in the third game. As a freshman playing on varsity, he rushed for 1,100 yards and 19 touchdowns from the quarterback position while also throwing for just under 500 yards and four scores.






