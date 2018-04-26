The Cyclones have maintained a presence at one of the top football programs in the Denver (Colo.) suburbs and earlier this year offered a 2020 offensive lineman at the school.

Greenwood Village Cherry Creek prospect Carson Lee said the Cyclones started showing interest shortly after his sophomore season.

The 6-foot-3, 290-pound Lee said the ISU coaches believe he checked a number of boxes during their evaluation.

ISU is the first and only offer for Lee, who said Oklahoma State, Oregon, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke and LSU have been showing interest as of late.

For more on Lee's recruitment and how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.




