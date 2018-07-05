Iowa State hosted and offered a Class of 2021 quarterback from the Midwest on an unofficial visit last month and the young prospect came away impressed with the coaching staff in Ames.

It’s been a busy start to the recruiting process for Antioch (Ill.) rising sophomore Athan Kaliakmanis, as he's added multiple Power-5 offers this offseason.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Kaliakmanis, who also has P5 offers from Iowa, Syracuse and Virginia Tech, said he performed well in front of Cyclone staff members at the Mega and Lindenwood camps in the state of Missouri this summer.

His showing at those satellite camps spurred a visit invite to Ames, where he got a better feel for the I-State program.

