Iowa State hosted a Minnesota offensive line prospect for its season opener against Northern Iowa, a standout who has continued to watch his offer list grow after Matt Campbell's program extended one last winter.

Edina junior Bastian Swinney, who has had an Iowa State offer since this past January, made his third stop in Ames during the weekend of the game against Northern Iowa.

The 6-foot-6, 260-pound Swinney, who is being recruited by the Cyclones to play offensive tackle, said he enjoyed watching his position group play against the Panthers.

In addition to his ISU offer, Swinney has earned ones from Kansas and Kansas State. He’s also gotten serious interest from Iowa, Louisville, Notre Dame and Syracuse.

