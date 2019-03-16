Iowa State, at its core, is as good as it wants to be.

The Cyclones wanted to be good again at the Big 12 Championship tournament in Kansas City and became the first five seed to win it all, leading Kansas almost wire-to-wire in a 78-66 win Saturday at Sprint Center.

After losing its last three regular season games and five of six amidst discord, discontent and straight up scuffles, I-State slumped to the middle of the Big 12 final standings. But in Kansas City, it did something it hadn't done all season - defeat three quality opponents with three quality performances...in a row.

And once again, ISU wanted to be good enough to play defense. The Cyclones gave up 66 points in two of their Big 12 tourney wins and 59 in the other. At one point midway through the regular season, Iowa State was a top 20 team nationally in both adjusted offense and defense. The defensive half of that winning formula went away as I-State slumped late in the season. It came back in KC, at least for one weekend.

Iowa State led Kansas by 10 points at halftime and by as many as 17 in the second half in the league final. The Jayhawks closed the gap to single digits on multiple occasions in the second half but never got closer than nine after the opening seconds of the second half. ISU led for over 36 1/2 minutes of the game while KU was on top for just 1:40.

The game was tied at 21-21 with about 6 1/2 minutes to play in the first half. A layup by Marial Shayok at the 6:17 mark gave the Cyclones a lead they would never relinquish and sparked an 11-0 run that gave I-State control of the game. Kansas' only point in the final 6:34 of the opening half was a Dedric Lawson free throw with 38 seconds to go before intermission.

A Devon Dotson jumper 19 seconds into the second half got the Jayhawks within eight at 32-24. But then Iowa State rattled off nine straight points, capped by a Michael Jacobson jumper, to make it 41-24 with 17:13 left in the game. That was the first of two 17-point leads that I-State enjoyed as its biggest of the game. The second came with 12:33 to go when Shayok scored to make it 52-35.

Kansas rallied behind improved shooting in the second half. The Jayhawks made only 10-of-36 shots from the field in the first half, but shot over 50 percent over the final 20 minutes. KU shaved the Cyclone lead to nine at 60-51 with 7:09 to play, but Nick Weiler-Babb responded with a pair of free throws and a three-point field goal to give ISU breathing room again at 65-51 with 6:13 to go.

The Jayhawks got within nine again at 70-61 and 72-63 before a clinching four-point possession for the Cyclones. Lindell Wigginton was fouled and Kansas' Dedric Lawson was called for a technical foul. Shayok made the two technical free throws and Wigginton hit both of his FTs as well to give ISU an insurmountable 13-point lead, 76-63, with just 1:20 left in the game.

Iowa State was also much better offensively in the second half that saw it outscored KU, 46-44. The Cyclones shot over 56 percent in the second half to finish at 48 percent for the game.

The Cyclones had four scorers in double figures, led by Wigginton's 17. Shayok scored 15, Jacobson 14 and Tyrese Haliburton 11.

I-State now awaits its NCAA tournament seed, site and opponent to be announced on Sunday. After going 3-0 at the Big 12 tournament, the Cyclones are likely no worse than a six seed.

ISU has won four of the last six conference championship tournaments and is 12-2 in its last 14 games at Sprint Center. Cyclone teams are 5-0 in Big 12 championship game appearances, including the four recent triumphs and a 2000 victory by the Elite Eight team led by Marcus Fizer and Jamaal Tinsley.