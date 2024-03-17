For the third time in as many seasons as head coach, TJ Otzelberger has led Iowa State to an NCAA Tournament appearance, and the team's draw in 2024 is its best in more than two decades.

The Cyclones are the two-seed in the East Region and open on Thursday against South Dakota State in the CHI Health Center Arena in Omaha, Nebraska. SDSU was the first head coaching stop for current ISU head coach TJ Otzelberger.

If the Cyclones can advance to the Sweet 16 for the second time in three seasons, they will be rewarded with a trip to the northeast to the TD Garden, which doubles as the home of the NBA's Boston Celtics.

If ISU state advances past the 15-seed Jackrabbits, they could draw in-state program Drake or Washington State.

This is the 23rd all-time bid to the Big Dance for the Cyclones, who finished the regular season 24-7 overall and were second in the conference with a 13-5 record before rolling to a sixth Big 12 Tournament title this weekend in Kansas City. In dominant fashion, Iowa State defeated Houston (#1 seed), Baylor (#3 seed), and Kansas State (#10 seed) by a combined 61 points.

For the first time since 2001, which also marked the last time the Cyclones were a #2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, Otzelberger's squad compiled a perfect record at Hilton Coliseum by winning all 18 contests in Ames.

ISU's metrics have been off the chart much of the season and got a huge boost following its work done over a three-day span at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. It started #12 in KenPom, moved up three spots following the Kansas State win, then four more with the win over #1 Houston.

The Cyclones currently sit in the fifth spot in KenPom and are now the country's top team in defensive efficiency, unseating the Cougars for that spot with its Saturday night effort. Each of Otzelberger's teams have finished in the top-10 for defensive efficiency (eighth in 2022-23 and fifth in 2021-22),

I-State has also seen a huge improvement in offensive efficiency in three postseason games. After having been ranked in the 80s at the end of the regular season, they ascended to 55th following the Big 12 Tournament championship march.

Virtually unheard of at this time of the season, ISU moved up from eighth to sixth in the NET rankings by virtue of the Houston win alone. It is one of just four teams nationally with 10 Quad-1 wins. Two of those victories were over the Cougars. The Cyclones were also 6-1 in Quad-2 games and a combined 11-0 in Quad-3 and Quad-4 contests.

The guard tandem of Keshon Gilbert and Tamin Lipsey leads the Cyclones in scoring, with the former tallying 13.8 points per game and the latter heading into the NCAA Tournament at 12.3. After an 18-point effort to lead all scorers on Saturday, Milan Momcilovic's season scoring average moved to 11 per game. Curtis Jones is I-State's fourth-leading scorer and averages 10.5 points.