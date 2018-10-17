A long-time Cyclone offensive line commit has helped pave the way for a central Iowa high school to return to prominence this fall as the state's top large-school program.

West Des Moines Valley senior Jake Remsburg, a three-star recruit who committed to Iowa State last December, said he’s proud of the progress made by his team and by him individually in 2018. The Tigers are 8-0 this season and the top-ranked 4A school in the state, thanks in large part to a victory earlier in the fall over five-time defending state champion Dowling Catholic.

The 6-foot-6, 285-pound Remsburg said he continues to get positive feedback from Cyclone coaches on a weekly basis, as they’ve followed the big man’s senior season.

Remsburg has attended every I-State home game this fall and has plans to be there for the final four home contests. He continues to have the weekend of December 4th penciled in for his official visit.

For more on Remsburg's memorable senior season and what he's thought of the Cyclones in 2018, check out a more-detailed story on ISU Confidential.



