A future Cyclone cornerback has enjoyed studying his future defense this season and was on hand last Saturday to watch Jon Heacock's group in action against West Virginia.

For the 6-foot-0, 176-pound Derrick Miller, the stop was just another in a line of them as he gets prepared to sign with ISU in December.

Miller, a three-star prospect, is one of the highest-rated prospects in the Cyclones’ class. He has a 5.6 Rivals rating, is the 15th overall player in Missouri for 2019 and the 74th cornerback nationally.

A two-way standout for Burroughs, Miller said he’s been getting more familiar with his future side of the ball in college. He has been targeted just five times this season in the passing game and has three interceptions and two pass breakups on those.

For more on Miller's senior season and what he's thought of the Cyclones in 2018, check out a more-detailed story on ISU Confidential.