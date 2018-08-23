One of four offensive linemen in Iowa State's 2019 recruiting class, a three-star prospect from the St. Louis area said he has remained in close contact with the staff in Ames.

East St. Louis (Ill.) senior Darrell Simmons chose the Cyclones on June 25th during an unofficial visit to Ames, and his connection with the program has continued to grow since then.

The 6-foot-4, 285-pound Simmons is a three-star recruit with a 5.5 Rivals rating. At the time of his commitment, he also had G5 offers from Northern Illinois and Iowa to go along with others in the FCS ranks.

Simmons said he would like to take some game day visits this fall, but has yet to schedule anything. He is eyeing an official visit for the weekend of December 7th.

For more on how Simmons' offseason has gone and what improvements he's made for the upcoming season, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential board.



