Iowa State welcomed back a Class of 2019 commit over the weekend, after the prospect had given the coaching staff his verbal last November.

Gilbert (Ariz.) Perry junior D’Shayne James, the high school teammate of 2018 quarterback signee Brock Purdy, was back on campus as his future team closed out spring practice.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound James, who benefited greatly from having Brock Purdy under center last season, hauled in 45 passes for 1,086 yards and 18 touchdowns. Cyclone coaches certainly took notice and were glad to accept his commitment.

James' most recent stop in Ames took on a business-like approach. The 2019 recruit plans to enroll early, so he spent plenty of time zeroing in on academics last weekend.

For more on James' unofficial visit and how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.



