Thanks to some senior tape from a borderline four-star recruit in the 2019 class, Iowa State has gotten back in touch with the recruit and may try scheduling the prospect for an official visit.

Saline (Mich.) senior and Temple commit MJ Griffin took an unofficial visit to Iowa State last spring, before his interest from the program dropped off early in the fall. That changed recently after members of the staff watched his senior film.

If the Cyclones can flip the 6-foot-2, 190-pound Griffin, his 5.7 Rivals rating would make him the second-highest ranked commit in the 2019 class behind four-star running back Jirehl Brock.

Griffin said his recruitment has picked up of late, as P5 programs like I-State got a look at the strides he made this season.

For more on Griffin's senior season and where his recruitment currently stands with the Cyclones, check out a more-detailed story at ISU Confidential.