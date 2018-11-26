There was no holiday hangover and no Maui jet lag for Iowa State as the Cyclones got off to a quick start and rolled to an 82-55 non-conference basketball victory over Omaha Monday night in Ames.

ISU scored the game's first 11 points and led by as many as 32 in improving to 6-1 on the season. I-State is idle for the rest of this week and through the weekend before returning to action at Hilton Coliseum next Monday against North Dakota State.

From the opening tip, ISU showed no ill effects from three games in Hawaii and the Thanksgiving holiday last week. Freshman Tyrese Haliburton keyed Iowa State's fast start. The Cyclones were up 11-0 before four minutes had elapsed and when Haliburton hit a three-pointer at the 11:31 mark of the opening half to put ISU up 22-10, he already had 14 points.

The visiting Mavericks stuck with I-State for the rest of the half, though, and the Cyclones' lead at halftime was just 13 points at 41-28. Haliburton had 16 at the break.

Iowa State spent most of the second half extending its lead. A Talen Horton-Tucker dunk made it 49-31 and a pair of free throws by Marial Shayok pushed it to 57-36 with under 15 minutes to play. A three by Horton-Tucker bloated the lead to 24 points at 60-36 with 13:57 to go.

Terrence Lewis' layup put ISU up 25 at 74-49 and it was a Lewis three-pointer that gave the Cyclones their biggest lead of the night, 81-49, with 2:17 to play.

Five Iowa State players scored in double figures to deliver a balanced offensive attack. Shayok led the way with 18 points and Haliburton finished with the same 16 he had in the first half. Lewis scored 15, Horton-Tucker 14 and Michael Jacobson 13. It was a double-double night for Jacobson who a team-high 10 rebounds to lead ISU to a +13 advantage on the boards.

Iowa State had 14 steals on the way to a 28-11 edge in points off turnovers. The Cyclones shot 46.2 percent from the field for the game (30-65), including 8-of-24 from three-point range. ISU was cold early from the free throw line, missing three of its first four, but warmed up to go 14-of- 20 (70%) at the stripe.

Omaha shot 35.6 percent for the game (21-59), including 9-of-32 from three-point range. The Mavericks made 5-of-13 threes in the first half but then hit just 4-of-19 after halftime. JT Gibson scored 16 points to lead the Mavs.

All ten players in uniform for Iowa State played in the game, including walk-ons Eric Steyer and Carter Boothe. The Cyclones were still down four significant players with Lindell Wigginton and Solomon Young sidelined by injury and Cam Lard and Zoran Talley out due to suspension. Some of the four might be available when I-State hosts North Dakota State next week.