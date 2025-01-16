Iowa State remains in good spot after 2027 forward's Wednesday visit

Second-ranked Iowa State will attempt to remain undefeated in Big 12 play on Wednesday evening when it hosts the #9
Iowa State returned to Hilton riding a two-game winning streak in Arizona and extended that string to three with a 71-58
Iowa State's head coach met with the media following a 71-58 victory over the Red Raiders that pushed his team to 13-6
The Iowa State women's basketball team continues the Big 12 season versus the Texas Tech.. Get the in-arena updates here
Cyclone starters Tamin Lipsey and Milan Momcilovic look ahead to a top 10 matchup between Iowa State and Kansas on
Second-ranked Iowa State will attempt to remain undefeated in Big 12 play on Wednesday evening when it hosts the #9
Iowa State returned to Hilton riding a two-game winning streak in Arizona and extended that string to three with a 71-58
Iowa State's head coach met with the media following a 71-58 victory over the Red Raiders that pushed his team to 13-6