Iowa State has become very familiar with the areas surrounding Phoenix (Ariz.) and recently offered a Class of 2020 tight end from a suburb.

Gilbert Higley tight end Alex Lines received his third Power-5 offers earlier this month and said it came after months of evaluation by the coaching staff.

One of two recent tight end offers in the 2020 class, Lines said he appears to possess the attributes the staff desires from a prospect at the position.

Two other P5 schools (Louisville and Syracuse), as well as one in the G5 ranks (Memphis), agree with the assessment that Lines has potential at the next level. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Lines is a three-star recruit with a 5.5 Rivals rating.

