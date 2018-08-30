If the Cyclones can bring in a recently offered prospect from the state of Georgia in the Class of 2019, the coaching staff appears ready to move the defender inside to fill a hole at tackle.

Franklin Heard County standout defensive end Zaylin Wood, who has been committed to Temple since announcing a decision back on July 4th, reported the offer on Twitter and said he was surprised about it.

The 6-foot-2, 250-pound Wood also had offers from several programs in the G5 and FCS ranks at the time of his commitment. He is a three-star prospect with a 5.6 Rivals rating and is the 96th overall player in Georgia for 2019, making it a bit of a surprise the Cyclones were his first Power-5 offer.

Wood appears ready to open back up his recruitment and start looking around, saying he’s also considering an official visit to Tulane in the near future.

Wood appears ready to open back up his recruitment and start looking around, saying he's also considering an official visit to Tulane in the near future.




