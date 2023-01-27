AMES, Iowa – Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell has announced the hiring of North Dakota State wide receivers coach Noah Pauley to the same position for the Cyclones. Offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase will now coach the quarterbacks.

“Noah has been a part of national championship winning programs as both a player and coach,” Campbell said. “He understands what it takes to be successful and has been instrumental in his team’s success. I look forward to Noah being an integral part of our staff.”

Pauley has been on staff at NDSU since 2019, helping lead the Bison to two Missouri Valley Football Conference championships and two NCAA Division I FCS national championships.

He coached Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson, who was an FCA All-American and three-time all-conference selection at NDSU. Watson led the Bison in receiving three-straight seasons, including a career-best 43 receptions, 801 yards and seven touchdowns in 2021.

The 2019 NDSU receiving unit helped record the third-most passing yards (2,911) and touchdowns (29) in school history as the Bison went 16-0 and won the national title with a victory over James Madison.

North Dakota State also won the national championship in 2021, finishing 14-1 and beating Montana State in the title game.

While at North Dakota State in the summer of 2022, Pauley worked with the Packers to focus on wide receivers as part of the NFL’s Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.

Pauley joined the NDSU coaching staff following a five-year stint at his alma mater, Minnesota-Duluth. With the Bulldogs, he was a graduate assistant from 2013-14 and served as offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach from 2016-18. Between stints, he was the assistant dean of students and athletics director at North Star Academy in Duluth.

He coached six all-conference wide receivers at UMD, including All-America receiver and return specialist Aaron Roth.

The Duluth, Minnesota, native, was a four-year starter for UMD from 2007-10. He played on teams that went 45-8 and won two Division II national championships before joining the Bulldogs staff as a student assistant for the 2011 season.

Pauley earned his bachelor’s degree in criminology from Minnesota-Duluth in 2012 and a master’s degree in education from the school in 2014.

He is married to Hannah and the couple has two daughters, Ada and Lena.

Coaching Experience

2019-22 North Dakota State – Wide Receivers

2016-18 Minnesota-Duluth – Offensive Coordinator/Wide Receivers

2013-14 Minnesota-Duluth – Graduate Assistant

2011 – Minnesota-Duluth – Student Assistant