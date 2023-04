T.J. Otzelberger snagged a big fish in the transfer portal, landing highly sought after Wofford point guard Jackson Paveletzke on Monday. The 6-3 floor general was named Southern Conference Freshman of the Year this past season after pumping in 15.1 points, while shooting 49.3 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from the 3-point line, 2.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Jackson Paveletzke should mesh well in Iowa State's system. (USAToday Sports)

Paveletzke was also named All-SoCon third team after scoring in double figures 28 of the 33 games this season. Perhaps his best outing this season was a 22-point, six-rebound, four-assist performance in a 67-62 win over Texas A&M in December.