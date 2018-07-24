A Southern California athlete who is being targeted for the defensive side of the ball in Ames said he is considering taking an official visit to Iowa State in the fall.

Calabasas rising senior Keithan Gooden said he’s heard frequently from an assistant at ISU after a spring evaluation trip a member of the staff took to SoCal.

In addition to his Cyclone offer, the three-star Gooden also has ones from Colorado, Colorado State and Idaho State. He said a big factor in ISU’s favor is early opportunity.

Gooden has taken unofficial visits to California, San Jose State and Fresno State over the summer, while participating in a camp at UCLA.

For more on Gooden's recruitment and how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.



