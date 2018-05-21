An offer from Iowa State provided some early exposure for a Class of 2021 athlete from the state of Florida, and now the prospect is looking to get a closer look at the program.

Auburndale freshman Aubrey Burks said the Cyclones started showing a lot of interest in the months that followed the 2017 season and that all led up to a springtime offer.

Listed in the Rivals database as a wide receiver, much of Burks’ work on the varsity team in 2017 was as a defender. That appears to be his future home at the collegiate level, too.

In addition to I-State, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound Burks also has an offer from North Carolina.

For more on Burks' recruitment and how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.



