@cyclonereport

Explosive offense and efficient defense converged in Iowa State’s 34-24 Big 12 football win at Texas Tech on Saturday.

The Cyclones averaged 10 yards every time they snapped the football on the way to well over 500 yards of total offense in the victory at Lubbock. And ISU’s defense held the Red Raider offense below five yards per play as I-State notched its fourth straight triumph over Tech.

The win marked the first time since the inception of the Big 12 that I-State has won back-to-back conference road games on successive weekends. The Cyclones defeated West Virginia last week in Morgantown. The last time an ISU team won back-to-back conference road games on successive weekends was when the 1989 ‘Clones closed out the season with W’s at Missouri and Oklahoma State.

Iowa State is now 3-1 in the Big 12 and 5-2 overall and returns home to play Oklahoma State next week.

Brock Purdy passed for over 300 yards in the first half alone as Iowa State sprinted to a 20-0 lead over Texas Tech on Saturday. The Raiders scored ten points on consecutive possessions bracketing halftime to make it 20-10. But ISU responded with a huge explosive play that put game control back in its hands for the remainder of the contest.

The Raiders’ Trey Wolff connected on a 22-yard field goal with 8:45 left in the third quarter to get Texas Tech within ten, but that only lasted for 13 seconds.

Cyclone freshman running back Breece Hall countered with a 75-yard touchdown run on ISU’s first play on its ensuing possession. Hall took a lateral from Purdy, broke away from a would be tackler and sailed down the right sideline for the long scoring dash. Connor Assalley’s PAT put Iowa State up, 27-10, at the 8:32 mark of the third quarter.

Tech scored on the last play of the third quarter on a two-yard run by SaRodorick Thompson after a defensive pass interference penalty on Iowa State negated a fourth-down stop. Iowa State led, 27-17, going to the fourth quarter.

It stayed that way until Hall scampered up the middle for a 30-yard score with 5:54 left in the game. Assalley’s PAT made it 34-17 Cyclones. That touchdown came one play after Purdy connected with Tarique Milton on a 44-yard passing chunk play that demoralized the Tech defense.

Texas Tech drove 73 yards on 13 plays against Iowa State’s prevent defense to score again on a two-yard pass from Jett Duffey to T.J. Vasher with just 1:28 to play.

The Purdy-to-Charlie Kolar passing connection was big for Iowa State in the first half. The duo hooked up three times for 79 yards and two touchdowns as the Cyclones scored three first half TDs. A 24-yarder from Purdy to Kolar put ISU up, 7-0, with 4:58 to go in the first quarter. And it was Kolar from Purdy again, this time for six yards, that made it 14-0 I-State at the 12:25 mark of the second quarter. Kolar also had a 49-yard reception.

A 61-yard catch-and-run pass play between Hall and Purdy led to Iowa State’s third score. On the next play, Purdy passed 17 yards to La’Michael Pettway for the touchdown. Assalley missed the PAT to keep the score at 20-0 with 10:12 to play before halftime.

ISU scored 34 points and easily could have had 48 or more. In addition to Assalley’s shanked PAT, Brayden Narverson missed two field goal attempts to give the Cyclones seven squandered points in the kicking game. And an apparent 61-yard catch-and-run TD for Pettway was called back with a terrible offensive pass interference flag.

Purdy completed 23-of-32 passes for 378 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Deshaunte Jones led ISU in receptions with seven and Milton had a team-high 98 receiving yards.

Hall rushed for 183 yards on 19 carries to become the first Iowa State true freshman ever to log back-to-back 100-yard rushing games. He went for 132 last week at West Virginia.

Iowa State finished the win with 560 total yards on just 56 offensive snaps.

Texas Tech ended the game with 407 yards of total offense, but needed 86 plays to do it. The Raiders averaged just 4.7 yards per play and nothing came easy for the Red Raiders. Tech’s four scoring drives all needed 11 or more plays (11, 15, 16, 13) and its biggest gain from scrimmage was 25 yards. The Red Raiders averaged more yards per rush (4.9) than per pass (4.6).

Marcel Spears had a big game against Texas Tech for a third straight year as he racked up 12 tackles. Braxton Lewis had nine stops and Lawrence White eight.