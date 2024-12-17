Iowa State Extends Otzelberger Contract to 2032

AMES, Iowa – In the midst of one of the most successful runs in the program’s 118-year history, Iowa State head men’s basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger has agreed to a new contract that will keep him on the Cyclone bench through June 30, 2032, ISU President Dr. Wendy Wintersteen and Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard announced today.

“In just four years, Coach Otzelberger has transformed our Iowa State men’s basketball program into one of the nation’s best. Since his return to Ames, Cyclone fans everywhere are enjoying the many successes that his teams have produced,” Wintersteen said. “His commitment to academic and athletic achievement is very strong and we are excited that he will continue to lead our program for many years to come.”

Introduced as the 21st head coach in program history on March 18, 2021, Otzelberger inherited a program coming off a 2-22 campaign and has since led it to three-straight NCAA Tournament bids, including a pair of Sweet 16s, and the 2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Tournament title. He owns a 79-36 (.687) record in his fourth year at ISU, including a 29-25 (.537) mark in Big 12 play. His .687 overall winning percentage ranks as the best in program history, while his .537 conference winning percentage stands second-best.

Otzelberger was no stranger to the Cyclone program when he returned to Ames as head coach, having served as assistant coach in Ames for eight seasons, working under Greg McDermott, Fred Hoiberg and Steve Prohm before spending three years as head coach at South Dakota State and two leading the tradition-rich UNLV program before being selected by Pollard to guide the ISU program. Over two stints as an assistant coach and his time as a head coach, Iowa State has compiled a 223-155 record with Otzelberger on staff, which includes six trips to the NCAA Tournament and a trio of Sweet 16 berths.

“The complete reimagining of our program under Coach Otzelberger’s leadership is a testament to his vision and the plan that he and his staff have successfully implemented,” Pollard said. “His continued emphasis on the program’s daily habits has not only reshaped our program but has allowed the Cyclones to quickly pull off one of the greatest turnarounds in college basketball history.

“As college athletics continues to undergo massive change, we believed it was critical to our continued success to secure Coach Otzelberger and Coach (Matt) Campbell for the foreseeable future. Having both head coaches secured through 2032 provides our department with leadership continuity and financial surety during these changing times,” he added.

The only coach in program history to lead multiple teams to the Sweet 16, doing so in the 2022 and 2024 seasons, Otzelberger became the 51st coach in NCAA Division I history to take a team to the Sweet 16 twice in his first three years on the job. He is one of three coaches in program history with 20 or more wins against the AP Top 25 and his 11 wins against AP Top 10 teams are the second-most in program history behind Johnny Orr’s 12.

Otzelberger, Tim Floyd and Hoiberg are the only coaches in program history with four NCAA Tournament wins and his 70 victories in his first three years in Ames were the second-most by a coach in their first three seasons behind Larry Eustachy’s 72. All-told, Otzelberger stands 178-99 (.643) in his ninth season as a head coach overall with five NCAA Tournament berths among his six postseason appearances.

“I’m thankful for the support of our President, Dr. Wintersteen and our Athletics Director, Jamie Pollard,” Otzelberger said. “My family and I love Iowa State University, and the community, and are happy to continue calling it home. Our fan base is second-to-none and we value their continued support as we continue this journey together.”

The third-ranked Cyclones, 9-1 on the season, close out their non-conference schedule with a Dec. 22 contest against Morgan State that will tip-off inside James H. Hilton Coliseum at Noon (Central) on ESPN+.

The terms of Otzelberger’s new contract will be announced at a future date.