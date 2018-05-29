Since a solid freshman season at a Kansas junior college, a Florida native has started to see his recruiting stock soar this spring. One of the schools to have offered recently is Iowa State.

Coffeyville freshman Finley Felix said his Cyclone recruitment picked up in earnest over the spring after he was contacted by assistant coach Alex Golesh.

The 6-foot-6, 325-pound Felix also has Big 12 offers from Kansas, Oklahoma and West Virginia, to go along with one in the SEC (Missouri) and another in the ACC (Louisville). Memphis and Florida Atlantic have also extended offers to Felix.

Given the building interest in him, Felix has started to study each of the programs on his list and said a few areas stand out about ISU.

For more on Felix's recruitment and how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.



